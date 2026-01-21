TECNO launches MEGAPAD SE for smarter productivity
Global AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO has officially unveiled the TECNO MEGAPAD SE, a feature-rich entry-level tablet designed to deliver premium multimedia and productivity experiences.
Built around TECNO’s growing ecosystem vision, the MEGAPAD SE brings smooth visuals, immersive sound, and practical AI tools into one stylish device, reports a press release.
The TECNO MEGAPAD SE is equipped with an expansive 11-inch Full-Screen display featuring FHD+ resolution and 440 nits brightness, delivering vibrant visuals for entertainment and work.
The 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsive interactions, while Dolby Audio and Cinematic Surround Sound technology provide an immersive audio experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and multimedia consumption.
Built for durability and portability, the MEGAPAD SE features a sleek all-metal construction with an ultra-thin 7mm design, making it convenient to carry while maintaining a premium feel.
At its core, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6NM 8-core processor.
Extended usage is supported by an 8000mAh battery, ensuring the device can sustain a full day of activities. The tablet features a 128GB storage capacity with 8GB RAM (4GB + 4GB Extended RAM), providing ample space for apps, media, and documents.
For enhanced productivity, TECNO MEGAPAD SE incorporates multitasking features including split-screen functionality, floating windows, and drag-and-drop capabilities.
The device integrates WPS office suite, enabling users to create, edit, and share documents seamlessly from anywhere. Seamless connectivity across TECNO ecosystems ensures a unified experience for users with multiple TECNO devices.
Photography capabilities are handled by an 8MP main camera and 5MP front camera, suitable for content creation, video calls, and document scanning.
The tablet also features an AI Quick Button providing instant access to Ella Voice Assistant, AI Drawing Board, AI Writing, Image-to-Document conversion, and Picture-to-Answer functionality, powerful AI-powered tools that simplify daily tasks and enhance productivity.
The TECNO MEGAPAD SE is priced at Tk 20,999 (VAT Applicable) and is now available across all at authorised TECNO outlets nationwide, making it an excellent choice for students, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts seeking a reliable mid-sized tablet experience.
For more information about the TECNO MEGAPAD SE, users can visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or follow TECNO Bangladesh on social media platforms for the latest updates and exclusive offers.