TECNO launches MEGAPAD SE for smarter productivity

Global AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO has officially unveiled the TECNO MEGAPAD SE, a feature-rich entry-level tablet designed to deliver premium multimedia and productivity experiences.

Built around TECNO’s growing ecosystem vision, the MEGAPAD SE brings smooth visuals, immersive sound, and practical AI tools into one stylish device, reports a press release.

The TECNO MEGAPAD SE is equipped with an expansive 11-inch Full-Screen display featuring FHD+ resolution and 440 nits brightness, delivering vibrant visuals for entertainment and work.

The 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsive interactions, while Dolby Audio and Cinematic Surround Sound technology provide an immersive audio experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and multimedia consumption.