Bangladesh Bank reserve heist: Court fixes new date for probe report

Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank deputy director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on 15 March 2016. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.