Bangladesh Bank reserve heist: Court fixes new date for probe report

BSS
Dhaka
A Dhaka court on Thursday set 12 October to submit a probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan set the date as the investigation agency CID could not submit the report today. Hackers stole $101 million from BB’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank deputy director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on 15 March 2016. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.

