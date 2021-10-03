BBDN, FICCI ink MoU on disability inclusion in MNCs

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, President, FICCI and Managing Director, Berger and Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO, BBDN signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The core purpose of this collaboration is to increase the number of FICCI members who are actively becoming disability inclusive organizations by building their institutional disability confidence.

To this end, FICCI, the national apex body of the foreign investors, can play a key role to expedite policy influencing with its members, the broader business community and the government, while facilitating a window of opportunity in employment creation and setting standards in provisioning an appropriate work environment for people with disabilities.