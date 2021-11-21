Berger awards 8 DU students of fine arts

Helal Hossain from the Department of Drawing & Painting has won this year’s ‘Student of the Year’ award, bagging the lucrative prize of Tk 50,000 for the 2019 academic year, besides a regular scholarship.
Seven other students – Emran Hasan (Department of Graphic Design), Tafannum Kagoji (Department of Printmaking), Sandipta Mollick Shabnam (Department of Oriental Art), Md Abu Ibney Rafi (Department of Ceramics), Shimul Kumar Paul (Department of Sculpture), Sharmin Khatun (Department of Crafts) and Naushad Islam (Department of History Art) – were also rewarded with the scholarship of Tk 30,000 each. All the students are from the 2018-19 academic session.
Professor Nisar Hossain, dean, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and marketing, BPBL; A M M Fazlur Rashid, head channel engagement, BPBL; Reina Ashfin Khan, head market research, BPBL; and other respected officials from BPBL and FFA, DU were present at the event held at the Dhaka University campus.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and marketing, BPBL said, “Berger is more than a paints solution brand in this country. It is the name of emotion full of colours and hope in almost every household.
We wish to patronise talent and grow the budding prospects towards brighter career paths, which has been the reason we signed the MoU with the Fine Art Faculty of DU. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, and best wishes for all your future endeavors”.