Berger awards 8 DU students of fine arts

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has awarded eight meritorious students from the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA), University of Dhaka, including the special selection of ‘BERGER Student of the Year’.

The award programme, titled ‘Berger Award for Students of Fine Art, University of Dhaka,’ aims to honor the students with the highest CGPAs in the honor’s programme under eight departments of the FFA, DU.

A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BPBL and the FFA, DU, on 31 December, 2017, regarding this talent acknowledgment initiative.