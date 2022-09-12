UK brand The Body Shop opens third outlet in Bangladesh

Offering products and campaigns for every season, the brand gained immense popularity in the market. All of its stores showcase a wide range of products across skincare, bath and body, cosmetics, hair, fragrance, gifts, accessories, and many other categories.
Besides, customers can also get free suggestions on skincare and cosmetics from The Body Shop’s trained sales representatives.
The outlets stock a wide variety of the brand’s most iconic product range, such as – the Tea Tree range, Expert Facial Masks, Vitamin E range, Vitamin C collection and a wide range of Limited-edition bath and body and make up items appropriate for the people of Bangladesh.
Customers will also find the brand’s newest arrivals in the outlets following global releases.
On top of it, customers can become a member of The Body Shop Bangladesh’s unique reward program “Love Your Body Club”, and enjoy special privileges, reward points, and members' only discounts.
On this occasion, Vishal Chaturvedi, vice president, The Body Shop South Asia, said, “We are extremely excited to inaugurate our third store in Bangladesh. It is a result of the amazing response and love we have received from our customers in the country over the past years.”
“This new store will provide ease to many of our customers by creating shopping convenience. We are grateful to all our stakeholders who have supported our vision of ethical skincare thus far,” he added.
At The Body Shop, customers are provided with the chance of shopping with a clean conscience.
From the beginning, the brand has remained devoted to its moral mission, petitioning worldwide to stop experimentation of cosmetic products on innocent animals in laboratories through their “Forever Against Animal Testing” campaign.
All The Body Shop products are 100 per cent vegetarian and animal cruelty-free. The Body Shop is the exclusive partner of Quest Holdings Bangladesh.