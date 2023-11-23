Health Camp held at GPH Ispat for employees

A day-long health camp was held at GPH Ispat in association with Evercare Hospital Chattogram to ensure the good health of their employees on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, stated a press release.
At the inaugural ceremony, GPH Ispat additional managing director Mohammad Almas Shimul said that GPH Ispat is producing international quality products which are unique in quality and standard. It also provides quality healthcare facilities for the employees to ensure healthy and skilled human resources.
The day-long camp was run by Evercare Hospital Chattogram’s consultant interventional cardiology Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid, medicine specialist AHM Thafikul Mazid and neuro surgeon Mahmuda Sultana Afroza.
GPH Ispat chief operating officer T Mohan Babu, media advisor Ovik Osman, logistics and security advisor Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (retd.), advisor Sadman Syka Sefa, head of plant Madduluri Srinivasa Rao were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
Plus, chief people officer Sharmin Sultan, Evercare Hospital Chattogram’s head of marketing Farah Sultana Shahid and deputy manager corporate relations Ranjan Kumar Dash were also present at the inaugural ceremony, were present there as well.