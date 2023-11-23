Health Camp held at GPH Ispat for employees

At the inaugural ceremony, GPH Ispat additional managing director Mohammad Almas Shimul said that GPH Ispat is producing international quality products which are unique in quality and standard. It also provides quality healthcare facilities for the employees to ensure healthy and skilled human resources.

The day-long camp was run by Evercare Hospital Chattogram’s consultant interventional cardiology Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid, medicine specialist AHM Thafikul Mazid and neuro surgeon Mahmuda Sultana Afroza.