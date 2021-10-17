Bioscope and MyGP to broadcast T20I WC live through Rabbithole

To ensure that everyone can enjoy the T20I World Cup 2021, Rabbithole has partnered with Grameenphone (GP) to broadcast all the matches live.
With this partnership deal, Rabbithole will be available on Bioscope and MyGP app during the entire T20I World Cup event, and can be accessed through purchasing specific data & combo packs. People can find these data packs easily on GP website and MyGP app. Upon purchasing the data packs, they will be able to experience all the 2021 T20I World Cup matches live on Bioscope & MyGP sports.
Rabbithole is the authorised digital broadcaster from Bangladesh for live-streaming matches of this year's T20I cricket World Cup. This OTT platform started its journey in 2017 through live broadcasting all matches of Bangladesh cricket team. Since 2018, it has been streaming all types of live matches through its app, YouTube channel “Rabbitholebd Sports” and portal “Rabbithole.com”.