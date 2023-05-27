Energypac participates in global JAC Day 2023 festival

JAC Motors celebrated its 59th anniversary, called "JAC Day," through a recently held event in Hefei, China, which was grand in its own right.
This year, the day was celebrated with the theme “Be Borderless.” Stakeholders, partners, and brand custodians from all over the world joined in the celebration where the company revealed its vision and plans for the upcoming years. Representatives from Energypac, a company from Bangladesh, witnessed this historic moment, according to a press release.
On the occasion, Xiang Xingchu, chairman of JAC Motors, said, “We will move forward together with millions of users around the world to create not only a better life but also a better world. With what we can, we can create infinite possibilities.”
Continuing its legacy of innovation, the global automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer from China has rolled out its operations in Bangladesh, partnering with Energypac.
In Bangladesh, Energypac has been assembling JAC vehicles in their state-of-the-art industrial park located in Gazipur. The factory has a capacity to assemble 300 units of vehicles per year, indicating that 300 stories of progress are crafted here every year. Local engineers and technicians are experiencing world-class technological inclusion, resulting in the upskilling of our human resources.
Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, said, “JAC Motors has been a pioneer in the innovation and development of new technologies. We believe the company will reshape the automobile industry through its innovative spirit and technological inclusion to build the future of transportation.”