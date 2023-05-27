Energypac participates in global JAC Day 2023 festival

JAC Motors celebrated its 59th anniversary, called "JAC Day," through a recently held event in Hefei, China, which was grand in its own right.

This year, the day was celebrated with the theme “Be Borderless.” Stakeholders, partners, and brand custodians from all over the world joined in the celebration where the company revealed its vision and plans for the upcoming years. Representatives from Energypac, a company from Bangladesh, witnessed this historic moment, according to a press release.