BRAC Bank joins hands with BGBA for apparel show in New York

BRAC Bank has joined hands with the Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) to represent Bangladesh in Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Trade Show in New York.

Texworld, Apparel Sourcing USA Trade Show is the largest apparel sourcing event on the East Coast, USA, where thousands of international exhibitors gather to connect with buyers, according to a press release.

The BGBA, led by its President Kazi Iftaquer Hossain and 10 Bangladeshi companies, took part in a special Bangladesh Pavilion at the exposition from 31 January 31 to 2 February.