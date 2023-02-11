BRAC Bank joins hands with BGBA for apparel show in New York

Bangladesh garment-buying houses have contributed significantly to the country's readymade garment export since the inception of garment industries in the country. BRAC Bank is proud to be the banking partner of BGBA in this mega expo.
Some 344 exhibitors from 23 countries, including China, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, Spain, Italy, the UK, the USA and South Korea, participated in the trade show.
In the event, BGBA and participating countries from Bangladesh showcased an entire range of products that Bangladesh is manufacturing. This international platform allows apparel makers to engage with buyers and boost export.
Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank, attended as a resource person at the event. He said, “This engagement with the international buyers will boost buyers’ confidence to source more readymade garment products from Bangladesh. This will uphold the image of RMG sector and its associated banking system. BRAC Bank is committed to supporting apparel exporters helping them enhance foreign currency earnings through sustainable export growth.”
Selim Reza, minister (commerce), embassy of Bangladesh, NY USA, also visited the event and highly appreciated BRAC Bank’s initiative for promoting RMG sector of Bangladesh.