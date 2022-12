Ridesharing company Uber has said key data has shown its consistent growth in Bangladesh.

The company Monday released its annual analysis, which highlighted the completion of 150 million kilometres in trips during 2022, marking Uber’s expansion to all eight divisions. In 2022, Uber’s services spanned 20 cities spread across the divisions.

Dhaka was the busiest city in the country with the most late-night trips (10:00pm to 6:00am) and the most office-hour trips (7:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 8:00pm), Uber said. “Riders in Bangladesh booked most of their trips between 2:00pm and 6:00pm.”