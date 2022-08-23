Nagad launches Tk10 mobile phone airtime recharge offer

Nagad customers can enjoy this cashback offer by recharging mobile phone airtime through the Nagad app or USSD (*167#).
However, they can avail of this offer only once and it is only valid on the prepaid or postpaid phone numbers connected with the customers’ Nagad account.
Under the 1GB at Tk10 internet offer, customers of Grameenphone, Robi and Airtel will get Tk28 cashback on Tk38 recharge.
Customers of Banglalink will receive Tk21 cashback on Tk31 recharge and Teletalk customers will receive Tk17 cashback on Tk27 recharge.
“Offers such as Tk10 cashback on Tk20 recharge and 1GB internet for Tk10 will make mobile recharging much more affordable and useful for the commoners amid commodity price hike,” Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer of Nagad, said in a media statement.