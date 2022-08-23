Nagad launches Tk10 mobile phone airtime recharge offer

Nagad customers can enjoy this cashback offer by recharging mobile phone airtime through the Nagad app or USSD (*167#).

However, they can avail of this offer only once and it is only valid on the prepaid or postpaid phone numbers connected with the customers’ Nagad account.

Under the 1GB at Tk10 internet offer, customers of Grameenphone, Robi and Airtel will get Tk28 cashback on Tk38 recharge.