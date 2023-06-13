Huawei brings tech competition for Bangladeshi women

Yao Wen, ambassador of China to Bangladesh, said, “There is a miracle taking place in Asia. A country in the last 50 years has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world – that country is Bangladesh. Under the strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved this development. Bangladesh has a population of 170 million. These resources and assets need to be developed, especially for women. A Smart Bangladesh must have smart women. From this point, I can understand how important is this ‘Women In Tech’ program. This training program proves how much Huawei attaches importance to women development in Bangladesh.”

Pan Junfeng, CEO, Huawei South Asia, said, “We always desire that females get the opportunity to work in ICT sector with more ownership and a bigger footprint. The women of Bangladesh have great competency to drive the ICT development journey of this country. Empowering women and increasing their visibility will open up a whole world of new possibilities, bringing in new technological and commercial advancements for the country. With our ‘Women In Tech’ initiative, we are very happy to create another opportunity toward this achievement for this community.”

Susan Vize, Officer-in-Charge, UNESCO Dhaka Office, said, “UNESCO and Huawei both are working to empower women and make sure they have an opportunity for equal participation in the tech sector. Women’s contributions are critical in achieving the goals of the 4IR and advancing Bangladesh to reach middle-income status by 2026. I firmly believe ‘Women In Tech' will provide an opportunity to showcase women’s skills and promote greater participation of women and girls in tech industries. UNESCO is pleased to be a strategic partner with HUAWEI for this timely initiative.”