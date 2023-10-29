First national wash accounts report published

Planning Minister MA Mannan unveiled the 'National WASH Accounts 2020' report for the first time in Bangladesh to track overall spending trends in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

Shahnaz Arefin, secretary to the Statistics and Informatics Division, and Mustakim Billah Faruqui, additional secretary to the Local Government Division, were present as special guests in the publication event, read a press release.