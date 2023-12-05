Shahnaz Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, Matiur Rahman highest taxpayers again

Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been selected the highest tax payer again. She is set to get this honour in the women's category.
In the journalist category, Matiur Rahman—editor of Prothom Alo published by Mediastar Limited [of Transcom Group]—and Mahfuz Anam—editor of The Daily Star, published by MediaWorld Limited [of Transcom Group]—have been selected as the highest taxpayers. They are going to receive this honour for the eight consecutive times.
The other top taxpayers awarded in the journalist category were ‘Channel I’ managing director Faridur Reza Sagor, managing director of the same channel Shykh Seraj, and Chattogram based Daily Azadi’s editor Abdul Malek.
Transcom Group’s company Mediastar has been selected the highest taxpayer this year in the print and electronic media category. A total of four news media will get the tax card this year under this category. The remaining three are East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited and the Times Media, publisher of the Daily Samakal.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday published the list of highest taxpayers in different categories this year. The NBR has been honouring the top taxpayers with tax cards since 2016.
Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman has become the top taxpayer several times in the past. She is a taxpayer under the ‘large taxpayer unit’ (LTU) category.
Earlier in 2017, NBR recognised 48 families as 'Kor Bahadur Paribar' for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment.
At that time, Latifur Rahman and his family were recognised as ‘Kor Bahadur Paribar’ for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment. Latifur Rahman and Shahnaz Rahman's daughter Simeen Rahman is now chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcom Group.