Shahnaz Rahman, Mahfuz Anam, Matiur Rahman highest taxpayers again

Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been selected the highest tax payer again. She is set to get this honour in the women's category.

In the journalist category, Matiur Rahman—editor of Prothom Alo published by Mediastar Limited [of Transcom Group]—and Mahfuz Anam—editor of The Daily Star, published by MediaWorld Limited [of Transcom Group]—have been selected as the highest taxpayers. They are going to receive this honour for the eight consecutive times.

The other top taxpayers awarded in the journalist category were ‘Channel I’ managing director Faridur Reza Sagor, managing director of the same channel Shykh Seraj, and Chattogram based Daily Azadi’s editor Abdul Malek.