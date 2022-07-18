Daraz calls for entries for Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards by 20 Aug

To acknowledge and reward innovative practices like digital transformation, content marketing, and news distribution among the media publishers, advertisers, and broadcasters in Bangladesh, and other aspects of modern media production, the Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards will recognize the best performers in the local digital media in 24 distinct categories under four segments
The four segments are Youth Engagement, Broadcast Innovation, Digital Innovation and Print Innovation.
The last date of submitting the entry forms and supporting materials online is 20 August.
Lawmaker Naheed Ezaher Khan, Sonia Bashir Kabir, vice chairman of SBK Foundation, and Daraz chief marketing officer Md Tajdin Hassan and chief corporate affairs officer AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho and other senior officials were present at the press conference.
Lawmaker Naheed Ezaher Khan, said, “The initiative is catering to the dream of Digital Bangladesh that is now turning into reality under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. I thank everyone, including the media industry, who have used technology to take our country to great heights.”
Sonia Bashir Kabir of SBK Foundation appreciated the opportunity of contributing to the inspiring cause. “It is imperative that we all work together in this regard and utilize the full power of technology in all aspects, including the media. The media is yet to undergo a digital transformation and we can do so by harnessing the potential of technology at the fullest,” she said.
Md Tajdin Hasan of Daraz Bangladesh said, “The impact of technological advancement is quite visible in our media landscape. The audiences’ consumption patterns have transformed, as the content types have also shifted leveraging on various digital means. The digital ecosystem that is forming across the world – one that is a prerequisite for establishing our ‘Digital Bangladesh’ – needs the involvement of media as a crucial ingredient. The role of media in digital transformation should be recognized duly, and that is our objective with the Media Innovation Awards”
The event was organized by Reboot Ltd, and Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, with SBK Foundation serving as a strategic partner.
To know more, visit the award website.