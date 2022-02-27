Chanchal Chowdhury new face of Chik herbal hair colour

Under the agreement, Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen in TVCs and other promotional activities for Chik herbal hair colour in Bangladesh. CHIK has been a top choice for hair colour users since its launch in 2020.
Chanchal Chowdhury said, “I feel great to be associated with one such brand that is making top quality products available at very convenient price in the market! All who are looking to bring a change to their looks could try out this zero ammonia hair dye.”
Arun Chacko, business head of CavinKare Bangladesh, said, “Our association with Chanchal Chowdhary is only a testimonial to our commitment to Bangladesh markets and we are really happy to present this partnership."
A top FMCG company in India, CavinKare has 21 brands in dairy, snacks, food, beverages, professional care, personal care and salon business.
The company has been operating for 16 years in Bangladesh. CHIK, Indica, Nyle and Fairever are its brands available in Bangladesh.