Chanchal Chowdhury new face of Chik herbal hair colour

Under the agreement, Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen in TVCs and other promotional activities for Chik herbal hair colour in Bangladesh. CHIK has been a top choice for hair colour users since its launch in 2020.

Chanchal Chowdhury said, “I feel great to be associated with one such brand that is making top quality products available at very convenient price in the market! All who are looking to bring a change to their looks could try out this zero ammonia hair dye.”