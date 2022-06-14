Chattogram-based startup Bonik raises $47,000 in pre-seed funding

Bonik is being built at the point of the e-commerce boom in SMEs. Due to skyrocketing internet penetration and digital adoption brought by the Covid pandemic, consumer behaviour has been shifting and more and more people are now shopping online than ever.

Hence, Bonik aims to simplify e-commerce for small businesses in emerging economies like Bangladesh with no-code, mobile-first tools to let them create, run and grow online without thinking to manage technology, said in the press release.

Salman Shafi, founder and chief executive officer of Bonik, said, "This is the first startup investment in Chattogram. Though Dhaka's startup ecosystem has been rising for a while with more than 80 startups that have raised investments, we are excited to become the flag bearer of the ecosystem in Chattogram, and we firmly believe the scene will be changing in the coming days.”

“The investment raised will be deployed to build the product with more functionality and better user experience, as well as hiring talents in the team to reach its userbase across the country", he added.