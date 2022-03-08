Chevron celebrates 13 years of partnership with Save the Children

Chevron Bangladesh and Save the Children have celebrated their long partnership to promote access and increase basic educational outcomes for marginalized children through SHIKHON program, reports UNB.

An event titled “Dissemination Program of SHIKHON Tracer Study and Celebrating 13 Years of Partnership” was held at the Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

According to a release of the Chevron, the SHIKHON project, a collaboration between Chevron and Save the Children since 2008, has reached more than 21,000 people and provided access to primary education to more than 4,000 at-risk, out-of-school children.