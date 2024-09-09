Arena Media Bangladesh joins forces with Stagwell to transform marketing

Arena Media Bangladesh, a dynamic advertising agency delivering innovative, impactful solutions since 2009 across creative services, media and public relation, is delighted to announce their recent affiliation with Stagwell, a New York-based technology marketing services company renowned for transforming marketing through their unique blend of creativity and digital services, states a press release.

Mark J Penn is the chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company he founded in 2015 with a USD 250 million investment from former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Today, Stagwell generates USD 2 billion in annual revenue and employs over 13,000 people across 72 agencies in more than 32 countries.