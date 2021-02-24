Cloud kitchen Kludio now in Dhanmondi

Kludio, the first-ever cloud kitchen of Bangladesh, is now ready to deliver their food in Dhanmondi and neighbouring areas in the capital. People who live around the Dhanmondi area can order all the trending fast foods and International cuisines that Kludio offers, says a media release.
Founded in 2019, Kludio is a digital food court consisting of brands like Frybox, Hero Burger, Chowbox, Dough on the Go.
They are planning to add more brands to their list as it is now ready to serve in Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Panthapath, Farmgate, Indira Road, Monipuri para, Lalmatia, Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, Shankar, Jigatala, New Market, Hatirpool, Elephant Road, Kataban and Azimpur areas.
Kludio is not a food delivery service. It has its own brands that produce their own delicious items. They also manage their own logistics and delivery system to provide with their premium services.
Kludio has prioritised its customers from the start of their journey, and now their app has more than 30,000 downloads. Kludio has been successful in bringing satisfaction to every customer by fulfilling everyone’s food cravings, from snacks to heavy meals.
Any order of food item from the Kludio app and use of promo code ‘Dhanmondi’ will get you a 30 per cent discount, up to 100 taka.
Anyone can download Kludio’s app from as it is available both in IOS and Android versions from the following links:
