Cloud kitchen Kludio now in Dhanmondi

Kludio, the first-ever cloud kitchen of Bangladesh, is now ready to deliver their food in Dhanmondi and neighbouring areas in the capital. People who live around the Dhanmondi area can order all the trending fast foods and International cuisines that Kludio offers, says a media release.

Founded in 2019, Kludio is a digital food court consisting of brands like Frybox, Hero Burger, Chowbox, Dough on the Go.

They are planning to add more brands to their list as it is now ready to serve in Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Panthapath, Farmgate, Indira Road, Monipuri para, Lalmatia, Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, Shankar, Jigatala, New Market, Hatirpool, Elephant Road, Kataban and Azimpur areas.

Kludio is not a food delivery service. It has its own brands that produce their own delicious items. They also manage their own logistics and delivery system to provide with their premium services.