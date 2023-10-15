Toffee provides exclusive discount vouchers on Foodpanda

Toffee, a digital streaming platform by Banglalink, has signed an agreement with Foodpanda Bangladesh to enhance the experience of Toffee users by offering them exclusive discount vouchers on Foodpanda.

Under the partnership, Toffee users from any network will enjoy discount vouchers up to Tk 150 on Foodpanda upon subscribing to Toffee’s live streaming of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, according to a press release.