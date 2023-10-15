Toffee provides exclusive discount vouchers on Foodpanda

Toffee, a digital streaming platform by Banglalink, has signed an agreement with Foodpanda Bangladesh to enhance the experience of Toffee users by offering them exclusive discount vouchers on Foodpanda.
Under the partnership, Toffee users from any network will enjoy discount vouchers up to Tk 150 on Foodpanda upon subscribing to Toffee’s live streaming of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, according to a press release.
Toffee users can subscribe to the streaming service using various payment methods or purchasing lucrative data packs of Banglalink.
Once Toffee users subscribe to its live streaming of the Cricket World Cup, they will receive voucher codes via SMS the following day, which should be applied to avail discounts on Foodpanda orders. The offer will remain available during the Cricket World Cup and is valid for redemption until 26 November, 2023.
Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, said, “This partnership demonstrates Banglalink's effort to enhance customers' digital lifestyles with a wide array of exciting offers. Toffee users are already subscribing to the ICC Cricket World Cup live streaming service in large numbers. We hope this exciting partnership with FoodPanda will make their experience more rewarding. Now cricket lovers can enjoy both watching their favorite teams play in the best live-streaming experience as well as enjoy their favorite food delivered to their doorsteps."
Siddhartha Bhowmick, associate director of new verticals at Foodpanda Bangladesh, said, “We are delighted to partner with Toffee in this endeavor, which opens an exciting opportunity for our customers to enjoy their favorite meals with exclusive discounts. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to enriching our valued customers' overall dining and entertainment experiences.”