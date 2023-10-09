1000 can win bKash World Cup Quiz everyday

1000 winners can get Tk 50 each everyday by participating in the bKash World Cup quiz. By answering 3 simple cricket related questions in the shortest possible time and making a transaction through bKash app one can win the prize. The quiz competition will continue till 25 October, 2023.

To participate in the quiz, customers need to tap on the ‘bKash Quiz’ icon from the ‘Suggestions’ section of bKash app. The icon can be found at the bottom of the app's home-screen. Besides, customers can participate in the quiz from the link - https://quiz.bkash.com/ as well. They need to start the quiz by entering their bKash account number. Terms and conditions are included in the ‘Quiz Rules’ icon of the quiz platform.