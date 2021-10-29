Daraz to organize one-day sale campaign ‘11.11’ on 11 Nov

The mega campaign will begin on 11 November and will be active for only 24hours, and it will comprise more than twenty-five million products at massive discounts, alongside numerous attractive offers including ‘Mystery Box,’ ‘Surprise Voucher,’ ‘1 Taka Game,’ ‘Thousands Taka Discount,’ ‘Shake Shake-Seller Double Taka Voucher,’ ‘Flash Sale,’ ‘Big buy win,’ ‘11’o’Clock Deals,’ and ‘Add to Cart’ Giveaway.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, briefed the journalists about the campaign at the event.
“Daraz’s iconic 11.11 campaign has been tremendously successful for us all the previous times, and we are confident about the upcoming one as well. Customers and Daraz fans can meet their shopping requirements easily by utilising this special opportunity to grab their desired product at a much lower price, accompanied by exciting discounts and offers,” he said.
Daraz’s parent company, Alibaba Group had first started this campaign in 2009, which was held for the first time in Bangladesh in 2018. This international campaign surged past America’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2012 and became the world’s biggest shopping event from then.
The campaign’s Diamond Sponsors are Apex, Dettol, Esquire Electronics, LUX, Realme, and Studio X, while the Platinum Sponsors are Bata, Dekko, Fabrilife, Harpic, Lotto, Motion View, P&G, and Parachute Naturale shampoo and the Gold Sponsors are Bruno Moretti, Fantech, Focallure, Godrej, Haier, Lee Cooper, Logitech, Ribana, Rongon Herbals, SSB Leather, TP-Link, and Transcend.
The organisers said that throughout this campaign, the customers can avail further special offers which are solely offered by Daraz’s payment partners of this year’s 11.11 campaign. The payment partners include bKash, BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank, HSBC, LankaBangla Finance, Prime Bank, Southeast Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.
Daraz will also introduce another campaign titled ‘Make a Wish’ which will continue till 11 November, 2021. Under this specific campaign, winners will get the opportunity to fulfill their wishes by sharing their fond moment of 11.11 on Facebook.
Adding to that, all customers in the ‘1 Taka Game’ will have the opportunity to participate in a skilled-based contest where the winner can get Toyota Axio Car (2016) Hybrid - Silver Color by Ocean Motors Ltd, GPX- Demon 165 (red) Motorcycle by Speedoz LTD, TVS Apache RTR 160CC 4V MotorCycle (SD) Xconnect (Carb) - Blue and TVS Apache RTR 160CC MotorCycle Race Edition (SD) - Red by TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited.
This year, approximately 40,000 sellers are participating in the 11.11 campaign with their best deals, eyeing to make a new record.