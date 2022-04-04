DBH opens 13th branch in Rajshahi

DMD & Head of Credit of DBH AKM Tanvir Kamal, Head of Administration & Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz, Head of Loan Operations Md. Zakaria Eusuf, Head of Deposits, Business Planning & Alternate Channels Sabed Bin Ahsan, Branch In-Charge Md. Ashikur Rahman and other high officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.
This is the 13th branch of the company and first in the northern part of the country after having its branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Khulna Gazipur and Narayanganj. DBH, the home loan specialist institution with AAA credit rating for 16 consecutive years, is planning to expand geographically to cover major urban areas across the country.