DBH opens 13th branch in Rajshahi

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution in the country, recently opened its 13th branch in Rajshahi City with an aim to provide home loan and deposits services to the people of this region. The branch is located at Dulal Tower (3rd Floor), 220 Shaheb Bazar, Moni Chottor, Rajshahi, at the heart of Rajshahi city, said a press release.

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH, formally inaugurated the branch. He hopes that the new branch in the center of the Rajshahi division will promote real estate development in this region and contribute to increase home ownership and in the process help DBH to attain significant business growth, particularly in the affordable housing segment.