Diplomats from 6 countries visit MGI Industrial Economic Zone

A delegation of diplomats from six countries recently visited the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) in Sonargaon, Narayanganj to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The delegation included Hj Haris bin Othman, high commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Mohd Shuhada Othman, high commissioner of Malaysia; Kyaw Soe Moe, ambassador of Myanmar; Nina Cainglet, ambassador of the Philippines; Mitchel Lee, chargé d’affaires of Singapore; and Suphawadee Wongsawasdi, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission of Thailand.