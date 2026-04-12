Diplomats from 6 countries visit MGI Industrial Economic Zone
A delegation of diplomats from six countries recently visited the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) in Sonargaon, Narayanganj to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The delegation included Hj Haris bin Othman, high commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Mohd Shuhada Othman, high commissioner of Malaysia; Kyaw Soe Moe, ambassador of Myanmar; Nina Cainglet, ambassador of the Philippines; Mitchel Lee, chargé d’affaires of Singapore; and Suphawadee Wongsawasdi, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission of Thailand.
Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) along with Taif Bin Yousuf, senior executive director of MGI, welcomed the delegation and thanked them for visiting MGI’s factories and MIEZ’s investor facilities.
During the visit, the diplomats expressed interest in the zones and satisfaction with the facilities MGI offers to global investors. They stated they would share with other business communities in their countries to explore investment opportunities in MGI’s economic zones.
“Our economic zones are fully operational and built to international standards. We have the infrastructure in place to ensure that foreign investors can move from setup to production without delay, said Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of MGI."
He said, "Through MGI’s one-stop service, we provide the clarity and speed global businesses need to succeed here and I am confident these partnerships will continue to drive Bangladesh’s industrial growth.”
Currently, MGI has three private economic zones available for investors: Meghna Economic Zone, Meghna Industrial Economic Zone, and Comilla Economic Zone.
The group has developed its economic zones as modern, investor-friendly hubs with comprehensive facilities and security systems. Since their inception, companies from the USA, Australia, Germany, Japan, Norway, India, China, Switzerland, and Belgium have already established factories in these zones.