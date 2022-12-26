EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth

“All bona fide students over the age of 12 can buy an ISIC card at an affordable price. Through one single card, ISIC students gain preferential and discounted access to products, services and experiences relevant to all aspects of student life, from software licences and access to cinemas, bookstores, public transport, cafés and eateries,” according to a media statement.
“The ISIC Association aims to play a supporting role in improving intercultural understanding, increasing educational opportunities and facilitating student life across the world. The ISIC card has been endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1968.”
Eastern Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, Visa Bangladesh Country Director Soumya Basu and SS Business Corporation Group Managing Director Sumon Talukder were present at the launching ceremony.