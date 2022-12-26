EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth

Eastern Bank in collaboration with SS Business Corporation recently launched Visa co-branded prepaid International Student Identity Card (ISIC), International Teacher Identity Card (ITIC) and International Youth Travel Card (IYTC) at a ceremony in Dhaka.

The cardholders will get access to special discounts on travel, allowing them to discover and interact with new countries, cultures and languages at reduced rates.

The ISIC card is now issued to students in over 130 countries or territories.