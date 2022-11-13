Daraz 11.11 campaign ends on 21 Nov

Besides, customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent on various brands. On top of that, Daraz club members can avail of exclusive Vouchers.
Regarding the campaign, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The 11.11 campaign is designed to provide an enhanced online shopping experience for our customers through exciting deals, discount opportunities, and much more. Just like all the previous years, I believe that this year’s campaign will be as successful as ever.”
“The 11.11 campaign comes with a special festive vibe, presenting an array of exciting offers to keep customers engaged through a unique shopping experience. This is our way of giving some love back to our customers with distinctive shopping opportunities ensuring unmatched value,” said AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO), Daraz Bangladesh.
Customers can also enjoy an array of benefits from the Affiliate Partners bKash and MyGP App. Starting on 11, through 15 November, customers are subject to Instant Cashback Deals of up to 12 per cent on the Daraz app through bKash payment. Adding to that, there will be 50 per cent Exclusive vouchers throughout the campaign period, available only for My GP users.