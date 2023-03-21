Sailor opens outlet in Narayanganj

Epyllion Group chairman Reaz Uddin Al Mamoon inaugurated while senior ranking of Epyllion Group and Sailor, government officials and dignitaries from Narayanganj City were present at the event.
The new outlet features Sailor's latest Eid collection of fashionable clothing for men, women and children. The extensive product range caters to all styles and preferences, ranging from casual wear to formal attire for every occasion, including a variety of accessories.
Sailor is eminent lifestyle brand in the retail fashion industry of Bangladesh with a purpose of sSailing life. As a fashion brand Sailor is renowned for its unique style and variety of collections. This brand crafted fashionable attires & accessories for all age ranges who believe themselves to be stand out with their unique fashion sense and style statement.