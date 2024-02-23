JP Build introduces ‘ROYAL JP’ series elevator in Bangladesh
Japanese real estate and construction company JP Building’s has introduced ‘ROYAL JP’ series elevator in Bangladesh, which will make people’s lives safer and more comfortable.
This elevator with advanced technologies and facilities was introduced in a grand launching ceremony at Crowne Plaza in the capital’s Gulshan on Thursday evening.
World Karate Champion (Olympic gold medalist) Ayumi Uekusa, FBCCI senior vice-president Md Amin Helaly, FBCCI president Jashim Uddin, UMCH chairman Priti Chakraborty, FBCCI director and chairman of JP Asia Group Company Limited, Akio Yamamoto were present at the event.
JP Build Constructions Limited is a construction company based in Japan and started elevator business in Bangladesh with an investment of $20 million in May 2023.
JP Build Company Limited started real estate and construction business in Japan in 2018. JP Build is currently providing solar power plants, eco-energy power generation facilities, real estate business and consulting services, and construction work. As a result, in just five years, the company’s field of work has spread beyond the boundaries of Japan to South Korea, Cambodia and Bangladesh.
Elevator, named ROYAL JP is the exclusive addition to Company. One of the most essential parts of these advanced buildings is the elevator. JP Build BD has come up with a solution there.
The company has brought Japan's famous Nippon brand elevators to the Bangladesh market with advanced technology and facilities which will make people’s lives safer and more comfortable. These modern elevators are now available in the market.
Chairman of JP Asia Group Company Limited, Akio said at the event, our vision is to create a brighter future for the children. In Bangladesh, our plan is to create an elevator that will change the vertical transportation experience with its super-fast 2 m/s speed and Japanese technology.
He also said, we are creating ROYAL JP to open a new door to the construction industry and to creating taller buildings for the ultimate solution of lack of accommodation.