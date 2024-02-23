JP Build introduces ‘ROYAL JP’ series elevator in Bangladesh

Japanese real estate and construction company JP Building’s has introduced ‘ROYAL JP’ series elevator in Bangladesh, which will make people’s lives safer and more comfortable.

This elevator with advanced technologies and facilities was introduced in a grand launching ceremony at Crowne Plaza in the capital’s Gulshan on Thursday evening.

World Karate Champion (Olympic gold medalist) Ayumi Uekusa, FBCCI senior vice-president Md Amin Helaly, FBCCI president Jashim Uddin, UMCH chairman Priti Chakraborty, FBCCI director and chairman of JP Asia Group Company Limited, Akio Yamamoto were present at the event.