Energypac bags ‘Best Power Solutions Company’ award by Business Tabloid

A London-based online news magazine, Business Tabloid, organises the Business Tabloid Awards to recognize the contributions of the companies on an international level taking the prospects and expertise the company holds in its respective industry into account.

On this occasion, Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said, “This is really a memorable achievement for everyone working at Energypac as recognition always encourages people to work harder.

“As the leading electro-mechanical engineering company in Bangladesh, we are leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfil its power and energy needs and make it sustainable by offering energy-efficient options and access to clean energy. This award will definitely inspire us to strive more in the days to come,” he added.