MCCI gets new leadership, Kamran Tanvirur new president

Kamran Tanvirur Rahman has been elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.

Besides, Habibullah N Karim has been elected as the senior vice-president, while Simeen Rahman as the vice-president of the MCCI for the year, said a press release.

The members of the board of directors unanimously elected them at the first meeting of the new board held on Sunday, 19 November 2023 and it was was confirmed at the 119th annual general meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Thursday, 30 November 2023.