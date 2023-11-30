MCCI gets new leadership, Kamran Tanvirur new president

Kamran Tanvirur Rahman has been elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.
Besides, Habibullah N Karim has been elected as the senior vice-president, while Simeen Rahman as the vice-president of the MCCI for the year, said a press release.
The members of the board of directors unanimously elected them at the first meeting of the new board held on Sunday, 19 November 2023 and it was was confirmed at the 119th annual general meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Thursday, 30 November 2023.
Kamran Tanvirur Rahman is a leading entrepreneur in the jute and tea sectors of Bangladesh. He is the chairman and managing director of the Kapna Tea Company Limited and Pubali Jute Mills Limited.
He is the chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) for 2023-2025. He is also an independent director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) and its subsidiary companies. Besides, he was the senior vice-president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in 2022 and 2023.
Habibullah N Karim is the managing director and CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-2009 and 2002-2003.
Simeen Rahman is a board member of all companies under Transcom Group.
She is the managing director and CEO of Transcom Beverages Ltd, Transcom Consumer Products Ltd, Transcom Distribution Co Ltd and Bangla daily Prothom Alo's publisher Mediastar Limited.
Transcom Limited is a major stakeholder of The Daily Star's publisher Mediaworld Limited, Reliance Insurance Limited, National Housing Finance PLC, IDLC Finance Limited and Pubali Bank PLC.
Rahman is also the managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
She is a member of the executive board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)-Bangladesh and chairperson of Faraaz Hossain Foundation.
Other members of the MCCI board of directors are Syed Tareque Md Ali, managing director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd, Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Uzma Chowdhury, director of Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd, Arif Dowla, managing director of Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd, Md Saiful Islam, managing director of Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Ardashir Kabir, managing partner of Sathgao Tea Estate, Anis A Khan, director of W&W Grains Corporation, Adeeb Hossain Khan, senior partner of Rahman Rahman Huq, Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, and Hasan Mahmood, partner of MJ Abedin & Co.