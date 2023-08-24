SMP, bKash hold workshop on investigation, prevention of MFS abuse

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) in collaboration with bKash has organised a day-long workshop to raise awareness to prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in criminal activities.
The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilize that information to ensure justice, according to a press release issued on Thursday.
The workshop titled “Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services” was organised at Hotel Rose View in Sylhet, in participation of 70 investigation officers.
Additional commissioner (Sadar and Administration) of SMP Jubaedur Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest while bKash’s advisor and former additional inspector general of police Nazibur Rahman, bKash’s EVP and head of external affairs Major (Retd) AKM Monirul Karim, among others were present.
bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on abuse of MFS by criminals. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised with Sylhet Metropolitan Police.
tion to that effort, this workshop was organised with Sylhet Metropolitan Police.