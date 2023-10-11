Samsung announces Tk 20,000 cashback on dryer

Samsung Electronics Bangladesh announced a cashback offer on its dryer, said a press release.

Through the offer, consumers will get a Tk 20,000 cashback on Samsung’s Front Loading Dryer- 9KG (DV90T5) from its regular MRP of Tk 74,900.

Samsung’s dryer features A+++ Energy Efficiency with Heat Pump Technology. The dryer is A+++ energy-rated because it uses ‘refrigerant’ instead of electricity to heat the air and recycles warm air to avoid wasting energy.