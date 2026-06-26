TIN may no longer be mandatory for opening bank accounts

The government is likely to backtrack on its proposal to make a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) mandatory for opening bank accounts in the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year. As a result, the requirement may be excluded from the final budget.

The proposal sparked widespread debate following the budget announcement. A TIN carries an obligation to file income tax returns, meaning many people with no taxable income would still have been required to submit returns. Concerned that the measure could have a negative impact on the banking sector, the government is now preparing for a potential U-turn to avoid these risks.

However, the final decision will be made after the Prime Minister returns from his visit to China, according to officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).