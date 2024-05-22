Midland Bank, Zenith Islami Life Insurance ink deal
Midland Bank and Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited signed a bancassurance, said a press release
The agreement was signed at Midland Bank's head office in Gulshan on Thursday, 16 May.
Midland Bank managing director and chief executive officer Md Ahsan-uz Zaman and Zenith Life CEO S M Nuruzzaman signed on behalf of the respective sides.
Under the agreement, Midland Bank customers can avail all types of life and health insurance benefits of Zenith Life directly from the bank.
Head of Retail Distribution Division and Chief Bancassurance Officer, Md. Rashed Akhtar, Bancassurance Manager, Khondoker Imran Hossain of Midland Bank and Abdur Rahman, Company Secretary, Md. Shahadat Hossain, Head of Bancassurance, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, Head of Group Insurance of Zenith Life, along with other Officials of both the organizations were present at the event.