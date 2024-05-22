Midland Bank, Zenith Islami Life Insurance ink deal

Head of Retail Distribution Division and Chief Bancassurance Officer, Md. Rashed Akhtar, Bancassurance Manager, Khondoker Imran Hossain of Midland Bank and Abdur Rahman, Company Secretary, Md. Shahadat Hossain, Head of Bancassurance, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, Head of Group Insurance of Zenith Life, along with other Officials of both the organizations were present at the event.