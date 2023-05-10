SAJIDA Foundation hosts webinar on Covid landscape in LMICs

SAJIDA Foundation hosted an important webinar on Covid landscape in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and its lessons.

The experience of Covid-19 was shared at the webinar in details from different LMICs. The sessions were telecast live on the foundation’s Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube pages, said a press release.

Over the past few years, Covid-19 has had a significant impact worldwide. While it may appear that the pandemic has subsided, the road to recovery remains testing, particularly for low and middle-income countries (LMICs).