GIM: Experience efficiency in enterprise logistics

The pandemic has been a wake-up call for global supply chain and
logistics, with lockdowns across economies disrupting the ecosystem of
moving goods and materials hindering the ability to create things based
on inputs sourced from all across the world, and then supply finished
products to consumers within the right amount of time.
As an integral part of value chains, both within and across
international borders, logistics firms facilitate trade and commerce and
help businesses get their products to customers
Bangladesh’s supply chain industry has traditionally depended on various
modes of logistics entailing both in-house and enterprise logistics.
Within the Enterprise Logistics business model, supply chain engineers
offer network optimization studies and long-term continuous analytics by
evaluating site selection, inventory requirements, production/line
optimization, least landed cost, and sourcing/distribution alignment.
And though, global logistics operations continue to evolve through
dynamic optimisation using real-time information, developing Big Data
solutions that fuse data elements from all sources such as raw materials
costs, transport management systems, warehouse management systems, and contextual data for insights that enable proactive decision making; the
local scenario remains much underdeveloped.
Digitising the logistic sector enables transparent and efficient supply
chains, enabling businesses to improve their deliveries while reducing
their costs significantly through intelligent task allocation and
dispatching dynamic routing, transparency, etc.
eJogajog, the brainchild of several dedicated and visionary leaders in
the technology domain working from different parts of the world which
has been focusing to minimize the commercial transportation challenges
to accelerate the economic activities in Bangladesh through
digitization, has utilized modern-day logistics software to bring about
efficiency to traditional enterprise logistics.
GIM (Goods In Motion), an advanced logistics software, is one of their
first initiatives that connects shippers and carriers through a digital
platform.
Already setting its footprint in 61 districts, and facilitating hundreds
of commercially important of trips every month for a wide range of
customers, from development projects to giant corporates like Lafarge,
ACI, Abul Khair, among others. Within a span of 6 months, the app has
registered more than 12,000 trucks and 7000 drivers while reaching the
milestone of 100,000-ton capacity.
With digital logistics, these new enterprise and supply chain logistics
applications are tightly integrated with core warehouse, transportation,
and labor management systems to enable new process models and ensure
fulfillment excellence.
Today customers don't have time for a poor delivery experience. To
match up to the demands of savvy customers, businesses need to optimise
dispatching processes. GIM automatically allocates tasks to delivery
executives, depending on the resources available and the destination of
a parcel.
With GIM, anyone can get trucks anytime, anywhere within a competitive
rates.
Additionally, advanced logistics software can do nothing to prevent
traffic congestions, but it can enable a fleet to avoid it through
dynamic route planning. Powered by real-time dynamic routing
capabilities GIM ensures faster deliveries by addressing the common
issues that disrupt transportation operations, such as driver
route-mapping, pick-up and delivery windows, no entry-time windows,
tonnage, empty miles cost, etc.
Real-time visibility of the supply chain, helping optimize delivery
routes by gaining predictive visibility and control over fleet is yet
another efficiency factor. Customers can also track goods in real-time
and avail 100% transparency.
Till now the company has covered 92 unique routes across all 8 divisions
of Bangladesh. This in turn has created a competitive and fair market
for drivers, owners, and truck operators.
Anyone having a truck with valid documents and an appropriate driving
license can avail trips from GIM. Initiatives like this, not just help
the logistics sector to be competitive on a global scale but help the
truck operators community enabling socio-economic growth.
Aunik Zaman, one such truck operator praising the app as ‘life-saver’
said, “The app is very easy to download and once registration is done
accepting and bidding for trips is so easy. I do not even have to travel
to the city center or truck stand to do all this. Things are much more
convenient now.”
Apart from improving supply chain and enterprise logistics efficiency,
there are plans to integrate financial institutions and insurance service providers into the ecosystem with key partners like City Bank, IDLC, BKash, and SSL Wireless among others.
“Our planning is largely focused around identifying key challenges
pertinent to the transportation of goods where we can be of assistance
and finding solutions that stood highest in impact. The rest has been
about finding the right partners for maximum outreach,” says Rajibul
Haq Chowdhury, the Chairman of GIM.
“Our goal has been to increase usage of the idle resources by breaking
down operational silos and enabling direct shipper to carrier
communication. Thus, helping organizations to champion operational
efficiency and better customer experience,” says Alamgir Alvi the
founder and managing director of GIM.
Today, logistics professionals have a powerful array of new digital
logistics weapons that can be strategically deployed to unlock
significant value and create customer-focused logistics systems that
build long-term competitive advantage.
With a new dimension of business taking place around the globe,
Bangladesh would have to repackage its competitive advantage. Since
Bangladesh is at the critical juncture of inclusive trade and economic
development momentum, the demand for a bespoke logistics facility has
been mounting.
Enabling enterprise logistics to be more efficient through digitization,
GIM has revolutionized the sector bringing us closer to achieving SDGs
as well as enabling efficient supply chain and potential economic
growth.