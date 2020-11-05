GIM: Experience efficiency in enterprise logistics





eJogajog, the brainchild of several dedicated and visionary leaders in

the technology domain working from different parts of the world which

has been focusing to minimize the commercial transportation challenges

to accelerate the economic activities in Bangladesh through

digitization, has utilized modern-day logistics software to bring about

efficiency to traditional enterprise logistics.



GIM (Goods In Motion), an advanced logistics software, is one of their

first initiatives that connects shippers and carriers through a digital

platform.



Already setting its footprint in 61 districts, and facilitating hundreds

of commercially important of trips every month for a wide range of

customers, from development projects to giant corporates like Lafarge,

ACI, Abul Khair, among others. Within a span of 6 months, the app has

registered more than 12,000 trucks and 7000 drivers while reaching the

milestone of 100,000-ton capacity.



With digital logistics, these new enterprise and supply chain logistics

applications are tightly integrated with core warehouse, transportation,

and labor management systems to enable new process models and ensure

fulfillment excellence.



Today customers don't have time for a poor delivery experience. To

match up to the demands of savvy customers, businesses need to optimise

dispatching processes. GIM automatically allocates tasks to delivery

executives, depending on the resources available and the destination of

a parcel.



With GIM, anyone can get trucks anytime, anywhere within a competitive

rates.

