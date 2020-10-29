Grameenphone joins the digitalization journey of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited (HPL) to accelerate its digitalization journey. The agreement will allow the officials of HPL to use Grameenphone’s network and digital services.

HPL employees are now going to enjoy a useful digital inclusion with VTS in all office vehicles, WTTX in HPL distribution houses, temperature measurement software and devices, and many more convenient features. Grameenphone also plans to facilitate the renowned pharmaceuticals with Cloud store services shortly.