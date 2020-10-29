Grameenphone joins the digitalization journey of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited (HPL) to accelerate its digitalization journey. The agreement will allow the officials of HPL to use Grameenphone’s network and digital services.
HPL employees are now going to enjoy a useful digital inclusion with VTS in all office vehicles, WTTX in HPL distribution houses, temperature measurement software and devices, and many more convenient features. Grameenphone also plans to facilitate the renowned pharmaceuticals with Cloud store services shortly.
The agreement was signed by Nasar Yousuf, Director, Business Division, Grameenphone, and MH Murtaza, Executive Director S&A, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited. The ceremony was also attended by Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, Grameenphone, Md. Halimuzzaman, CEO, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited, and other top officials from both of the organisations.
This partnership is set to add to the tally of Grameenphone’s relentless efforts to tech inclusion in modernising the country’s pharmaceutical sector. With its simplified solutions, HPL can now aim for better operations, which shall ultimately lead to a broader population utilizing the benefits of improved medicines and healthcare. Such interlacing relations exceeding the boundaries of corporate objectives could be the key to attain long-cherished Digital Bangladesh.
Regarding the ceremony, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, Grameenphone, said, “We are focused on providing digital and simple solutions to both our partners and customers. We are delighted to sign the agreement and hope that it will aid Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited to unleash the potential of digital solutions in the medical services ensuring high quality, safe, and effective services to their patients.”
The signing ceremony was followed by discussions on Grameenphone’s 4G network coverage, after sales-services, telecommunication solutions, digital services, and other similar topics. HPL is the 4th largest organisation in the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh. It manufactures branded generic products for both local and international markets in Asia, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). HPL ensures optimum quality by adopting innovative technology to create and produce generic formulation.