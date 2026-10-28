The Westin Dhaka welcomes internationally acclaimed Executive Chef Bybee Chacko
The Westin Dhaka welcomes Executive Chef Bybee Chacko, a seasoned culinary leader with extensive international experience across luxury hotels and resorts in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, and India, reports a press release.
With a distinguished career spanning leading hospitality brands, including Marriott International, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection, Le Méridien, Westin, Hyatt Regency, and Taj Hotels, Chef Chacko brings expertise in culinary innovation, multi-outlet operations, and exceptional dining experiences.
His culinary portfolio spans authentic Italian cuisine, Pan-Asian specialties, premium steakhouses, and contemporary Canadian cuisine, alongside extensive experience in luxury banquets, weddings, and large-scale events.
Throughout his career, he has led multicultural culinary teams, strengthened operational efficiency, and driven financial performance while maintaining high standards of food quality, safety, and guest satisfaction.
Beyond the kitchen, Chef Chacko is committed to mentoring culinary talent, advancing sustainable food practices, and supporting community initiatives focused on food recovery and social well-being.
At The Westin Dhaka, he will lead the hotel’s culinary operations with a focus on thoughtful innovation, quality, and memorable dining experiences, complementing Westin’s commitment to well-being and elevated hospitality. His appointment reinforces The Westin Dhaka’s commitment to culinary excellence, continuous innovation, and creating distinctive experiences for its guests.