The Westin Dhaka welcomes internationally acclaimed Executive Chef Bybee Chacko

Beyond the kitchen, Chef Chacko is committed to mentoring culinary talent, advancing sustainable food practices, and supporting community initiatives focused on food recovery and social well-being.

At The Westin Dhaka, he will lead the hotel’s culinary operations with a focus on thoughtful innovation, quality, and memorable dining experiences, complementing Westin’s commitment to well-being and elevated hospitality. His appointment reinforces The Westin Dhaka’s commitment to culinary excellence, continuous innovation, and creating distinctive experiences for its guests.