WaterAid hosts national dialogue on women in sanitation

Salma Mahbub stressed the need to establish the rights of disabled women in the sanitation sector, focusing on universal access guidelines. She added, in Bangladesh, progress has been made in this area through the inclusion of sanitation specific criteria in the guideline.

Farhana Rashid addressed the importance of building women-friendly public toilets, inclusive of female perspectives. She also mentioned, to ensure women's safety in public toilets, short-term measures include small infrastructural changes like ensuring secure windows and functional doors, female attendants are necessary.

Rozina Afroz highlighted how women are subject to several health-related problems due to poor sanitation, including urinary infections, fungal and bacterial infections and some waterborne diseases like diarrhea and dysentery. She also stressed the importance of including women and sanitation related topics in community decisions.

The event concluded with a strong call for collaboration to build gender-inclusive sanitation systems. By connecting women leaders from various sectors, the dialogue sparked innovative ideas and future initiatives aimed at equipping women with the tools.