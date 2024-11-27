IFC invests $50m in City Bank to support SME businesses 

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is investing $50 million in City Bank PLC to help SMEs in Bangladesh grow, create jobs, and boost economic recovery.

In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony was recently held at the head office of City Bank, said a press release.

The investment from IFC will help close the gap in SME financing by providing City Bank with funds to extend new loans to SMEs, particularly those involved in import and export.