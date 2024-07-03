BSTI sets unified standards for manufacturing, marketing electrolyte drinks

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has set common national standards for electrolyte drinks to help maintain minimum quality of such products, a move which is expected to help boost a promising industry.

According to officials concerned, the standards that have been finalised recently would be applicable for manufacturing and marketing electrolyte drinks following unified standards in the country.

“The standards will be helpful for maintaining common standards and serve manufacturers, marketers and consumers... The standards will be voluntary initially and may be made mandatory in course of time,” Enamul Haque, Deputy Director (agriculture and food) at BSTI, said on Tuesday.

He added that BSTI authorities held a number of meetings recently and people of technical knowledge contributed to preparing the standards.