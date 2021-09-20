HSBC to support Bangladeshi students’ overseas education

From the initial requirements of preparing a student file and facilitating payments to opening an overseas account with the HSBC in top education destinations, the bank provides the head-start with all the essential banking services throughout the whole process, according to a media statement.
Students, alumni and faculty members of the IUB will be facilitated with different benefits for pursuing their overseas education ambitions.
The HSBC will also offer exclusive sessions on higher education overseas for the IUB through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently.
IUB pro-vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan (acting vice-chancellor) was present during the online MoU signing ceremony.
Ahmed Saiful Islam, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Bangladesh, said: “We value and understand the importance of having the right banking partner for those who have the ambition to achieve the best overseas education.”
“With the strength of HSBC’s international network and our connectivity with the leading education partners, we continue to open up a world of opportunities for our customers,” he added.
Gitanka Debdip Datta, head of customer value management at HSBC Bangladesh said: “From sharing their customised country fact sheets to evaluate a destination to having an overseas account sitting right here in Bangladesh, we offer a full range of banking solutions and services to international students.”