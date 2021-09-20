HSBC to support Bangladeshi students’ overseas education

From the initial requirements of preparing a student file and facilitating payments to opening an overseas account with the HSBC in top education destinations, the bank provides the head-start with all the essential banking services throughout the whole process, according to a media statement.

Students, alumni and faculty members of the IUB will be facilitated with different benefits for pursuing their overseas education ambitions.

The HSBC will also offer exclusive sessions on higher education overseas for the IUB through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently.