Coca-Cola Bangladesh arranges tree plantation for sustainable community

Building the country's climate resilience is a major challenge, and in line with this, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages has undertaken multiple initiatives, including transitioning to Net Zero, practicing Water Stewardship, and promoting a World Without Waste to support the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of these efforts, Amin emphasised that every tree planted today is an invaluable investment for tomorrow, and it is up to us to enable future generations to recognize the significance of such investments. CCBB expressed gratitude to the Department of Environment, Mymensingh, and the Divisional Forest Office, Mymensingh, for their invaluable support in organizing this program.

The saplings were handed over to the youth as keys to building a resilient future.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages has been working tirelessly to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of these efforts, the tree plantation and environmental awareness programme were arranged to commemorate World Environment Day 2023. The theme of this year's 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and the ‘Tree Fair’ is 'Gach lagiye Jotno Kori, Sushtho Projonmoer Desh Gori.'