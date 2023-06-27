Coca-Cola Bangladesh arranges tree plantation for sustainable community

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited (CCBB) recently collaborated with the department of environment and the divisional forest office in Mymensingh, to organise a tree plantation and environmental awareness programme in the division.
Through this programme, more than 20,000 saplings were distributed among various institutions in the community. Over 40,000 community members are expected to benefit from this initiative, according to a press release.
Building the country's climate resilience is a major challenge, and in line with this, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages has undertaken multiple initiatives, including transitioning to Net Zero, practicing Water Stewardship, and promoting a World Without Waste to support the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
As part of these efforts, the tree plantation and environmental awareness programme were arranged to commemorate World Environment Day 2023. The theme of this year's 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and the ‘Tree Fair’ is 'Gach lagiye Jotno Kori, Sushtho Projonmoer Desh Gori.'
ANM Abdul Wadud, divisional forest officer, department of forest, expressed appreciation for Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages' initiative to organise such an impactful programme on the occasion of World Environment Day and the National Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 through a public-private partnership.
Similar collaborations will enhance people's awareness of the importance of tree plantation and building a climate-resilient community, motivating others to contribute to this goal, the release said.
Dilruba Ahmed, director of the department of environment applauded the endeavor, stating that it is our responsibility to shape a safer world for future generations. Under the prudent and far-sighted leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government has taken substantial steps to conserve the environment, effectively deal with climate change, and earnestly work towards implementing them. The government has a grand vision to transform the nation from digital to Smart Bangladesh by 2041, where environmental protection has been given major importance.
Ahmed further added that it is commendable that Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages is playing its part in this transformation journey as a responsible partner. More successful public-private initiatives are needed to save the environment and combat climate change.
Anowarul Amin, director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at CCBB, said, "It is our firm belief that initiatives like these can play a very effective role in ensuring a sustainable tomorrow by reducing carbon emissions and helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."
Amin emphasised that every tree planted today is an invaluable investment for tomorrow, and it is up to us to enable future generations to recognize the significance of such investments. CCBB expressed gratitude to the Department of Environment, Mymensingh, and the Divisional Forest Office, Mymensingh, for their invaluable support in organizing this program.
The saplings were handed over to the youth as keys to building a resilient future.