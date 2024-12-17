Chevron-funded Uddokta Project celebrates successful conclusion in Dhaka

On behalf of the Chevron-funded Uddokta Project, iDE Bangladesh hosted the closing ceremony of the Uddokta Project at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.

The event, themed ‘Reflections on Sustainability and Empowering Entrepreneurs,’ marked the culmination of a nearly four-year journey dedicated to enhancing technical knowledge, business skills, and fostering essential connections among entrepreneurs and village development associations across various sectors.