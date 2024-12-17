Chevron-funded Uddokta Project celebrates successful conclusion in Dhaka
On behalf of the Chevron-funded Uddokta Project, iDE Bangladesh hosted the closing ceremony of the Uddokta Project at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.
The event, themed ‘Reflections on Sustainability and Empowering Entrepreneurs,’ marked the culmination of a nearly four-year journey dedicated to enhancing technical knowledge, business skills, and fostering essential connections among entrepreneurs and village development associations across various sectors.
The “Uddokta-Empowering Entrepreneurs” project, funded by Chevron and implemented by iDE, aimed to bolster the economic empowerment and stability of 110 VDO cooperative societies and 1,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while preserving and growing their capital.
The event was graced by Debapriya Bhattacharya, Honorary Fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished guests included Greg Barnes, Director of Finance, Chevron Bangladesh, and Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh. Special guests included Feroz Ahmed, Deputy Director (Training), Department of Fisheries, and F. M. Mahbubur Rahman, Director (Planning)-ICT Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, and Hosne Ara Begum, Principal Scientific Officer, Department of Livestock Services.
Among the notable attendees were A K M Arif Akter, CE and SI Manager, Chevron Bangladesh; Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Field Corporate Affairs Manager, Chevron Bangladesh; Md. Humayun Kabir, General Manager, Alim Industries Limited; Mohammad Shoeb Iftekhar, Associate Director-Program, iDE Bangladesh, Md. Afzal Hossain Bhuiyan, Head of Strategic Partnership, iDE Bangladesh, and Md. Hannan Ali, Project Manager-Uddokta, iDE Bangladesh. The event also saw the presence of Chevron Bangladesh employees, iDE representatives, suppliers of improved seed varieties, organic pesticide company representatives, and media personnel. The program was presided over by Sameer Karki, Country Director, iDE Bangladesh, and moderated by Paromita Dutta, Monitoring and Evaluation Expert, iDE Bangladesh. The overall organization of the event was managed by officials of iDE Bangladesh's ‘Uddokta’ Project.
Karki welcomed approximately 80 guests associated with the Uddokta Project to the event, where they learned about the project's successes and achievements, and Chevron Bangladesh's role in the socio-economic development of the community. Representatives of cooperative societies and entrepreneurs from diverse sectors expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Uddokta Project and Chevron Bangladesh for the opportunity to share their remarkable experiences.