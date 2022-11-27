imo lunches ‘Block Screenshot for Calls’ feature to ensure privacy

Instant audio-video call and messaging app imo recently introduced a new feature ‘Block Screenshot for Calls’ to enhance privacy protection and ensure cyber security for the users, said a press release.

With the increasing internet penetration in the country, healthy online space and cyber security are becoming an issue of concern.

This feature will help raise awareness about privacy protection among users and comes with lots of benefits for the users including protection of privacy while using the app and reduced possibility of cyberbullying and other forms of cyber-crimes.