No hiring in private banks without exams, certificate verification made mandatory

Private banks will no longer be allowed to recruit new officers and employees for entry-level positions without written and oral examinations. The central bank has also made certificate verification mandatory after recruitment and instructed banks to take disciplinary action against anyone found using forged certificates.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

The notification introduces a set of new directives aimed at strengthening discipline in the banking sector, ensuring corporate governance and restoring customer confidence. The measures are primarily intended to ensure merit-based recruitment in banks.