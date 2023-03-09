DRU, Friendship jointly celebrate Women’s Day

Four women from Friendship’s working areas were awarded as women of valour for their outstanding contributions to their communities.
The celebrations began with a rally, followed by the discussion and award hand over sessions. Begum Matia Chowdhury, deputy leader of the parliament, was the chief guest at the event presided over by DRU president Morsalin Nomani.
Friendship founder Runa Khan, national press club president Farida Yasmin and founding director of Bangladesh Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) Nazma Jamaluddin attended the event as special guests.
DRU women affairs secretary Mariam Moni Sejuti moderated the discussion while secretary general Mynul Hasan Sohel delivered the inaugural speech.