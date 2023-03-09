Local

DRU, Friendship jointly celebrate Women’s Day

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
DRU and Friendship hold a discussion on 9 March, 2023.Courtesy

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), in collaboration with social organisation Friendship, held a discussion programme as part of celebration marking the International Women’s Day 2023.

According to a press release, the discussion, titled ‘Digital journalism in Bangladesh: the challenges and possibilities for women’, was held in Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of DRU, with women leaders in various fields taking part in the discussion.

Four women from Friendship’s working areas were awarded as women of valour for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

The celebrations began with a rally, followed by the discussion and award hand over sessions. Begum Matia Chowdhury, deputy leader of the parliament, was the chief guest at the event presided over by DRU president Morsalin Nomani.

Friendship founder Runa Khan, national press club president Farida Yasmin and founding director of Bangladesh Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) Nazma Jamaluddin attended the event as special guests.

DRU women affairs secretary Mariam Moni Sejuti moderated the discussion while secretary general Mynul Hasan Sohel delivered the inaugural speech.

