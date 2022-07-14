Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

Mobile Financial Service Nagad has launched a service for the users to transfer funds from Meghna Bank to their Nagad wallet, reports UNB.

The service was recently inaugurated through an event organised at Meghna Bank Limited’s head office.

Nagad customers will be able to add money from Meghna Bank to their wallets at any moment in a convenient and risk-free way as a result of this partnership save both time and money for the Nagad users and Meghna Bank’s customers.