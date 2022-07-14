Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad Rahel Ahmed said, “We have created opportunities for our valued customers to add money to Nagad wallet from several commercial banks in the country. With this agreement, customers will be able to transact more easily.”
Nagad has introduced the ‘Bank to Nagad’ add money service in order to provide consumers with faster and better service. Customers may use this service to send money to any Nagad account instantaneously and free of charge using internet banking and the mobile app.
Besides, customers will be able to transfer from Tk 50-50,000 into any Nagad account every day.
As a result, each user will be able to transfer up to Tk 3 lakh per month into their Nagad wallet.
Among the banks that are now able to instantly transfer money to the Nagad wallet using the internet banking services are Dhaka Bank, Midland Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Exim Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Community Bank, Shahajalal Islami Bank, NRB Bank, Social Islami Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Union Bank, NRBC Bank, National Bank, City Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Padma Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and Trust Bank Limited.
Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd, Shyamol B Das, deputy managing director and CIO of Meghna Bank and M Nazeem A Choudhury, Head of Retail and SME Banking along with other officials were also present in the event.