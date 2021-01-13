India’s Ecom Express invests Tk 1b in Bangladesh’s Paperfly

Ecom Express, India’s leading technology enabled end-to-end e-commerce logistics solutions provider, has invested around Tk 1b in Paperfly, the largest home delivery service network in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The investment was made to accelerate Paperfly’s vision of capturing a lion’s share in Bangladesh’s growing e-commerce industry, said a press release on Tuesday.

Founded in 2016 by Shahriar Hasan, Razibul Islam, Rahath Ahmed and Shamsuddin Ahmed, Paperfly is the first homegrown technology-enabled logistics company in Bangladesh and it has been able to scale up to the size that it is today in a very short span of time.

This investment marks Ecom Express’ first presence outside India after redefining e-commerce logistics in its home country driven by innovative technology-led solutions and an unparalleled network that reaches almost 1 million people daily through its 2,900 delivery points across India.